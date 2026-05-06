Will Delhi Face A Food Crisis? 3-Day Truck Strike To Hit Supply of Milk, Fruits & Vegetables Across City | Know Dates

New Delhi: A three-day "Chakka Jam" has been announced by truck operators in Delhi from May 22 to May 24, 2026, after opposing the increase in the Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC) on goods vehicles.

The protest may affect the supply of essential items like fruits, vegetables, milk, medicines, and clothing.

Why are the Truckers Striking?

The decision was finalised during a high-level meeting of Delhi-NCR truck operators held in Punjabi Bagh on Tuesday.

The unions are primarily protesting against three recent government moves:

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Increase in Environmental Compensation Charge for loading and unloading vehicles within the Delhi limits.

The proposed ban on BS-IV diesel vehicles starting November 1, which unions argue will impact nearly 1.7 million vehicles.

The imposition of environmental charges even on BS-VI vehicles, which are already compliant with modern emission standards.

Harish Sabharwal, President of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), stated that the three-day strike is a symbolic warning.

However, he cautioned that if the government does not roll back these decisions, the protest could be extended indefinitely.

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Impact on Daily Life

Major wholesale hubs like Azadpur Sabzi Mandi and Ghazipur Mandi are expected to see a massive drop in arrivals, as operators have warned that no goods vehicles from neighbouring states will be allowed to enter Delhi during the protest period.

Since Delhi relies heavily on Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for its daily requirement of milk and fresh produce, a 72-hour disruption could lead to immediate scarcity.

Retailers have already expressed concern that panic buying, coupled with low supply, could cause prices of seasonal vegetables and fruits to double within the first 48 hours.

While the focus is on food, the transport of life-saving drugs and industrial raw materials will also face significant delays.

Government Response

The Delhi government has reportedly put its food and civil supplies department on alert.

Officials are exploring the possibility of using smaller commercial vehicles and tractors to maintain a minimum supply of milk and vegetables to Mother Dairy and Safal outlets.

As the May 22 deadline approaches, residents are being advised to stock up on non-perishable essentials.