Delhi Turns Into a Fortress Ahead of Vladimir Putin’s India Visit, Extreme Security Measures Put in Place

As India gears up for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit on December 4th and 5th, Delhi has been turned into a fortress, with authorities implementing stringent security measures to ensure the leader's safety.

A special protection team had been deployed from Russia days earlier to handle security arrangements. The team has been stealth monitoring the hotel, airport, meeting venue, and the entire route on which the President would be traveling. From keeping a tab on who enters a room when during the President’s presence to marking the entries and exits, everything is being choreographed by the team, leaving absolutely nothing to chance.

The Delhi Police, Special Protection Group, and other central agencies have also been put on high alert, and a large number of police forces have also been deployed in the capital. Apart from the police officials, there are also snipers at all points, and aerial surveillance measures are being put in place, along with activating anti-drone systems. The technical teams are also in place to monitor every network, communication, and signal.

The traffic arrangement is also being carefully looked into with a multi-layer security system activated from the hotel to the meeting venue. The President’s convoy will be monitored in real-time using sophisticated cameras and face recognition systems. The officials are also testing VIP movement routes, and traffic diversion can be expected in some parts of Delhi during his movement. While the police have promised to minimize public inconvenience, it has been made clear that the security of Putin would be the number one priority.

A dedicated 24x7 monitoring desk has been set up in the Delhi Police control room, and the entire security system is expected to run with absolutely no room for error.



Putin’s extraordinary security arrangements

Vladimir Putin is known for having one of the most sophisticated and tight security arrangements among world leaders. Apart from specially trained guards, the Russian President is accompanied by a mobile chemical lab which tests his food and drinks for poison. Putin never eats or drinks anything locally, and all his food is specially prepared in Russia and cleared for his consumption only after going through multiple rounds of inspection.

Another fascinating feature of his security arrangement is his portable, which is with his guards at all times, including his car and hotel. This is done to prevent any leak of data around his health, medical data, or personal information.

Why is Putin’s India visit of great importance