Video of Father's Joyful Dance With Daughter's Lover Surfaces After Maharashtra Honour Killing | WATCH

Nanded: The man who is now under arrest for the murder of his daughter's boyfriend in Maharashtra's Nanded was purportedly dancing with him joyfully seven months ago. Aanchal Mamidwar's father Gajanan Balaji Mamidwar and her two brothers, Himesh and Sahil, were arrested for the alleged honour killing of her 20-year-old lover Saksham Tate due to caste-related differences.

An old video has surfaced online showing Gajanan Mamidwar celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti with Aanchal and Saksham on April 14. In the video, Gajanan Mamidwar was seen happily dancing with the couple. He was seen hugging his 21-year-old daughter before Saksham's friends lifted him on their shoulders as he continued dancing.

As per reports, Aanchal's father and brothers had conspired to gain Saksham's trust before killing him. The woman told police that her family pretended to be “nice” to Saksham and made them believe that “everything was well”. She claimed her family had assured him that they would get them married.

Saksham was allegedly beaten and shot by the accused, who also crushed the victim's head with a stone. The victim belonged to the Dalit community.

Aanchal revealed that before committing the murder, her brother took her to the police station to file a complaint against her boyfriend. When Aanchal refused to file any complaint, two police officials allegedly "provoked" her brother to "go kill" Saksham.

Woman Marries Corpse

Following the death of her lover, Aanchal went to his house during his funeral ceremony and married his dead body, applying vermillion on her forehead. The woman also vowed to live in his house as a daughter-in-law. The duo had been in a relationship for three years.

‘Our Love Won’

Aanchal demanded strict action and the “harshest punishment” for her family members involved in the murder. She stated that the accused should die the same painful death that his lover experienced.

She further said, “Our love won, even in Saksham's death…My father and brothers lost.”