Delhi: Two Injured After Speeding Car Hits Them in Keshavpuram Area, Driver Held

New Delhi: Two people were injured after a speeding car hit them on Rampura Road in the Keshavpuram police station area in the North-West District, police said. Both individuals sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital. Bystanders apprehended the driver, who was subsequently taken into custody by the police.

Further investigation is underway, police said. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old minor was involved in a major multi-vehicle collision near Kishangarh late Sunday evening, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian. The incident occurred on October 4, near the red light opposite the local CNG pump in Kishangarh. According to preliminary investigations, a luxury sedan being driven at high speed lost control due to rash and negligent driving, according to Delhi Police.

The vehicle struck a male pedestrian, approximately 45 years of age, before colliding with three other stationary and moving vehicles at the intersection. Emergency response teams immediately dispatched to the scene shifted the critically injured pedestrian to the JPN Apex Trauma Centre (AIIMS). Medical personnel subsequently declared the victim dead upon arrival.

Proceedings are underway to establish the deceased's identity and inform his family.

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