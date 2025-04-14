DU College Principal’s ‘Desi’ Cow Dung Solution To Beat The Summer Heat In Classroom Sparks Massive Backlash | VIDEO

Delhi: In a bizarre move that has left the internet furious, the Principal of Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College has come under fire for plastering cow dung on the walls of a classroom to ‘beat the heat’.

Videos of the Principal standing on a chair and applying cow dung to the walls of a classroom reportedly in its C Block went viral online after she had shared them in the college faculty’s WhatsApp group. She has reportedly claimed that ‘Desi’ solutions are being followed to address complaints about the rising heat and make teaching conditions more comfortable.

Desi Solution Receives Massive Backlash

But what the Principal believed as a traditional solution, has ignited outrage across social media. Netizens not only questioned the hygiene, they also lashed out the logic behind the decision demanding action from the education department.

“She is Principal of a college of my University. Duly plastering cow-shit on classroom walls,” wrote Motivational Speaker Vijender Chauhan on X. “I am concerned about many things - to begin with - if you are an employer and the applicant studied at an institution with such academic leadership, what are the odds of her getting hired?”

Another user, Dr. BR Chikte, didn’t hold back either. He wrote, “If she is so interested in cow shit, she should plaster her entire house and not the classroom.”

‘Violation of Code of Duties’

Amid the growing online backlash, both the Delhi University and the Principal herself are yet to issue an official statement.