Delhi University Objects to Rahul Gandhi’s Unannounced Visit to Campus

New Delhi: Delhi University has raised objections over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s unannounced visit to its North Campus on Thursday, marking the second time he has done so without prior intimation.

In an official statement, the university’s proctor office said Gandhi’s repeated unscheduled visits could lead to disorder on campus. “Rahul Gandhi has done this for the second time... coming to the University without any intimation and information to University of Delhi,” the statement read.

The university condemned the action and warned that such visits should not happen in future. “The University condemns such action and hopes that this does not happen in future. Strict action will be taken against students who were involved in this,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited DU’s North Campus and interacted with students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). The interaction focused on issues of representation, equality, and academic justice.