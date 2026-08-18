Delhi University Suspends PhD Scholar Over Alleged Assault on Professor

New Delhi: Delhi University has suspended a PhD scholar and banned his entry into the university premises following an alleged assault on a professor at Umang Bhawan, officials said on Monday. According to the Delhi University Proctor's Office, CCTV footage related to the incident, which occurred at around 10:30 am at Umang Bhawan, showed alleged misconduct by Shubham Singh, a PhD scholar of the Faculty of Law admitted in the 2024-25 academic session (Phase-II).

The university said Singh has been suspended from the Faculty of Law with immediate effect. His entry into the premises of the University of Delhi has also been banned with immediate effect under Ordinance XV-B of the Delhi University Act, 1922. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said CCTV footage showed the student waiting for the professor and attacking him as he entered the building.

An FIR has been registered at the Maurice Nagar police station, and an investigation into the incident is underway, police said. The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) has also condemned the alleged assault on the Professor. "The physical assault on a Professor by a research scholar at the Faculty of Law on August 17, 2026, is extremely concerning and demands urgent attention. The CCTV footage shows that the student was waiting and started beating the teacher as he was entering the building. As per the order of the Proctor dated August 17, 2026, the student involved in today's incident has been suspended. However, mere suspension does not address the gravity of this incident," DTF said in a statement.

The Teachers' body noted that such incidents were repeatedly occurring on the campus. DTF stated, "Today's assault is not an isolated case. The safety and dignity of teachers on campus are being repeatedly compromised. Only recently, several professors at the Faculty of Law were verbally abused by a student in a separate incident. Last year, DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha slapped a professor at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College."

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"The slow, insufficient and often absent response of the administration in such cases has left teachers with little confidence that the administration will act decisively when they are physically or verbally assaulted, abused and threatened. We demand that strict, swift action be taken against the student responsible in this case, and that the administration put in place clear, enforceable measures to prevent further attacks on teachers," the statement read.

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