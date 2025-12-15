Delhi Urgent Weather And Travel Alert: IGI Airport Operations Hit, Multiple Flights Delayed Due To Thick Fog. Check Full Details

New Delhi: Dense fog and low visibility conditions over the national capital on Monday morning disrupted flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, leading to delays and a cancellation on several domestic routes.

Air India flight AI2495, operating from Delhi to Varanasi, was cancelled due to poor visibility. Another Air India flight, AI2499 from Delhi to Lucknow, was delayed by about 30 minutes. The flight, which was scheduled to depart at around 6:00 am, was also delayed and was expected to take off at approximately 6:30 am. The aircraft is currently at Delhi Airport.

Similarly, AI1747, operating from Delhi to Bhubaneswar, was delayed by nearly one and a half hours. The flight was scheduled for departure at around 7:05 am and is now expected to depart at approximately 8:30 am, with the aircraft remaining stationed at the Delhi airport.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a new advisory at 8:22 am stating that "Due to dense fog, flight operations are under CAT III conditions, which may cause delays or disruptions. The airport is working with stakeholders to minimize inconvenience. Passengers should contact their respective airlines for the latest flight status. The airport sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, IndiGo issued an advisory on social media, stating that due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled throughout the day to prioritise safety and minimise extended waiting at the airport. The airline acknowledged the inconvenience caused to passengers and assured that teams across airports are working continuously to manage operations smoothly and keep travelers informed.

With slower road traffic expected, passengers are advised to allow extra travel time and check their latest flight status on the IndiGo website or app before heading to the airport. In case of cancellations, passengers may conveniently rebook or claim a refund online via website. IndiGo also confirmed that it remains closely aligned with air traffic authorities and will resume normal operations as soon as conditions permit.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a heavy fog alert for Delhi and other northern airports, cautioning that low visibility may affect flight operations. Passengers are urged to confirm flight status with their airlines, check official airport apps or websites, and allow extra travel time. Authorities emphasized that safety remains the top priority.

Airports Authority of India posted an update on X, warning that dense fog is affecting Delhi and several northern airports, potentially disrupting flight schedules. Travelers are advised to stay informed through airline notifications and airport platforms, and to plan their journey accordingly. Airport teams and Air Traffic Control are coordinating closely to maintain smooth and safe operations.

In a post on social media, DD News shared weather update showing a layer of thick fog spreading across northern India, from western Uttar Pradesh to south Punjab, including south Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan. The reduced visibility is expected to impact transport and daily activities in the region.

ANI shared visuals from Delhi on X showing heavy smog blanketing the city, particularly around Ghazipur. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an AQI of 493, categorized as ‘Severe.’ Authorities have invoked GRAP 4 measures to mitigate the hazardous air pollution and protect public health.

Air India also issued an advisory on social media, stating that poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi and parts of Northern India is affecting flight operations. The airline requested passengers to check their flight status through its website before heading to the airport, assuring support and assistance on-site.

SpiceJet has also issued an advisory, stating that bad weather and low visibility at Delhi (DEL) may impact all departures, arrivals, and their consequential flights. Passengers were urged to check their flight status via the airline’s website, with the assurance of assistance at the airport.