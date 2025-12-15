Updated 15 December 2025 at 07:36 IST
Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations at Delhi's IGI Airport; IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory
Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were disrupted due to dense fog, causing delays in departures. IndiGo and Delhi International Airport Limited advised passengers to check flight statuses and prepare for longer travel times, while safety remained a priority amid winter conditions.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport witnessed disruptions on Monday morning as dense fog reduced visibility, marking the season’s first spell of winter fog in the national capital. Several departures were delayed as airlines adjusted schedules to ensure safe operations.
IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, said that reduced visibility around the airport was impacting flight movements and some departures could take longer than usual. The airline assured passengers that its ground and operations teams were available to assist travellers and manage schedules amid the weather-related disruption.
“Safety remains our top priority. As conditions improve, departures will continue accordingly”, IndiGo said, adding that passengers should factor in extra travel time while heading to the airport as road traffic may also be affected due to fog.
The advisory comes amid a period when IndiGo flights have faced multiple operational challenges in recent weeks, including weather-related delays and air traffic congestion at major hubs, leading the airline to repeatedly urge passengers to check flight status before travelling.
Advertisement
Separately, Delhi International Airport Limited also issued a passenger advisory, cautioning that dense fog could lead to disruptions in flight operations. The airport operator said it is working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience and advised passengers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.
“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused”, the airport advisory said.
Advertisement
Authorities and airlines continue to monitor weather conditions closely as foggy mornings are expected to become more frequent with the onset of winter in north India. Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys carefully and remain updated on flight schedules.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 15 December 2025 at 07:36 IST