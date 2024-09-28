Published 21:12 IST, September 28th 2024
Delhi Vasant Kunj Suicide: CCTV Shows Father Carrying Sweets Before Mysterious Deaths
The decomposed bodies of a 46-year-old man & his 4 daughters, 2 of whom were differently-abled, have been found in their rented accommodation in Vasant Kunj are
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
CCTV Footage Reveals Father Carrying Sweets Before Mysterious Disappearance of Vasant Kunj Family | Image: Screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:11 IST, September 28th 2024