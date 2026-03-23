Why Is Delhi So Cold? 20°C Temperature Dip, Thunderstorm Warnings Issued; Check IMD Forecast For Next 48 Hours

New Delhi: Residents in the national capital woke up to cloudy skies and scattered light showers on Monday morning, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as of 7:48 AM on March 23, the national capital is experiencing an interactive display of weather and Thunderstorm warnings, light rain with a current temperature of 20°C (feels like 24°C). The humidity is recorded at 65% with a gentle 2 mph wind from the west.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 19°C. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 29°C.

According to the IMD forecast for March 23, the entire NCR - including Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida - is expected to remain under a "generally cloudy sky" with the possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the forenoon to afternoon hours.

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Across the Delhi-NCR region, current weather monitoring stations are reporting varied atmospheric conditions this Monday morning. In Faridabad, the temperature stands at 21.1°C with active light rain and a high humidity level of 73%.

Meanwhile, within the capital's major points, the mercury reached 26.0°C at New Delhi (Safdarjung) and 25.2°C at Palam, while Narela recorded a significantly higher temperature of 31.0°C.

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According to the AQI in the dashboard, the real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) for New Delhi was recorded at 213 at 7:58 AM and continues to hover in the poor and 'Unhealthy' bracket, with a city-wide average of 163 (US AQI) recorded as of 7:48 AM.

While the light showers may help in scavenging some particulate matter, prominent hotspots like Anand Vihar continue to report 'Hazardous' levels at 436, while other areas like Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pusa remain in the 182 to 164 range, respectively.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact.

AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

Looking ahead, the IMD has indicated that the sky will become partly cloudy from March 24, with dry weather conditions expected to prevail for the remainder of the week.

Jaipur records fresh spell of rain

Several areas of Jaipur witnessed a sudden change in weather on Monday as rainfall lashed parts of the city. The showers, which began in the early hours, covered different parts of Rajasthan.

The current weather has transitioned the city's climate from warm to pleasant. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed all district collectors to immediately conduct surveys to assess crop damage caused by heavy rainfall across the state. The Rajasthan CM instructed officials to submit the crop damage survey reports at the earliest possible.

In a post on X, CM Sharma emphasised that Rajasthan's prosperity is built on the foundation of its farmers, asserting that the state government stands firmly with them with "complete sensitivity and responsibility.

"Instructions have been issued to all District Collectors to immediately conduct surveys and submit reports at the earliest for the proper assessment of the damage caused to our farmer brethren due to heavy rainfall in various regions of the state. The prosperity of Rajasthan rests on the foundation of our farmer brothers and sisters. The state government stands firmly with you with complete sensitivity and responsibility. Providing prompt and adequate assistance to every affected farmer is our utmost priority, towards which the government is fully committed," said CM Sharma on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nationwide weather alert, forecasting widespread thunderstorms, rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds across multiple regions over the coming days.

Speaking to ANI here on Friday, IMD Scientist Akhil Shrivastava said, “A large-scale thunderstorm activity is currently being witnessed across India. In Delhi, rainfall activity occurred, resulting in a significant drop in maximum temperatures. However, this activity is expected to subside in Delhi starting Saturday, with the probability of rain decreasing from Saturday onwards.”

Shrivastava further noted that an 'Orange Alert' had been issued for regions including eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and parts of West Bengal due to expected thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possible hailstorms.