New Delhi: Air quality across the national capital deteriorated sharply on Sunday morning, pushing Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) into the 'Very Poor' category at 329.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a combination of dipping winter temperatures and calm wind conditions prevented the dispersal of surface pollutants, trapping a thick blanket of smog over several parts of the city.

The latest reading marks a steep decline from Saturday, when the city’s average AQI stood at 252 in the 'Poor' category.

Sunday morning also brought a noticeable winter chill, with minimum temperatures dropping to around 10 degrees Celsius—a meteorological shift that typically exacerbates pollution levels near ground level.

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Among the monitoring stations across the capital, Chandni Chowk emerged as the worst-affected hotspot, recording an alarming AQI of 428 and breaching the 'Severe' threshold.

Several other localities hovered well within the upper bracket of the 'Very Poor' zone. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recorded an AQI of 366, followed closely by IIT Delhi at 352.

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Both RK Puram and Wazirpur registered readings of 341, while ITO stood at 322. Meanwhile, Patparganj and Najafgarh recorded 303 and 302 respectively.

Only a handful of stations managed to stay just below the 300 mark, with Anand Vihar at 296 and Narela recording the lowest figure among major stations at 287.

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 301 and 400 ('Very Poor') can trigger respiratory illnesses in otherwise healthy individuals upon prolonged exposure.

Readings between 401 and 500 ('Severe') pose serious health risks even to healthy people and severely impact those with pre-existing lung or heart conditions.

Health experts and environmental authorities have advised residents—particularly children, the elderly, and those with asthma or cardiovascular ailments—to limit outdoor exertion during early morning and late evening hours.