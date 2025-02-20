Updated 08:59 IST, February 20th 2025
Delhi Water Cut on Feb 21-22: From Jangpura to Vikaspuri, Here's the List of Areas Affected
Residents in several areas of Delhi will experience water supply disruptions on February 21 and 22 due to scheduled maintenance work.
New Delhi: Residents in several areas of Delhi will experience water supply disruptions on February 21 and 22 due to scheduled maintenance work. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced on Tuesday the list of affected areas as part of its maintenance program.
List of Affected Areas
The affected areas include Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal, Kalkaji Block-6, Kailash Kunj, Nehru Apartments, Aurobindo Market, Geeta Colony, Janta Flats Mayur Vihar Phase-III, Mayur Vihar Phase-II (Pocket A, B, C & D), BB Block BPS East Shalimar Bagh, A2/LIG Ekta Apartment Paschim Vihar, Madipur, Pocket-11 DDA Flats Jasola Vihar, C-5 D Block Janakpuri, ESC-E-Block Vikaspuri, and A-2 Block Janakpuri.
According to the Delhi Jal Board, the disruption is due to the annual maintenance program, which includes flushing the underground reservoirs and boosting the pumping stations.
Water tankers will be made available for residents upon request through the DJB helpline or the central control room in the affected areas.
Residents are advised to use water sparingly to manage the temporary shortage.
