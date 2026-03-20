Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for March 20 as Rain, Gusty Winds Lash NCR | Check Here

Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for March 20 as Rainfall, Gusty Winds Lash NCR, Check Weather forecast here | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday, witnessing light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds, bringing relief from the recent spell of heat.

Residents reported cloudy skies and intermittent showers, with temperatures dropping significantly after Delhi recorded 31.6°C earlier this week, around 7°C above normal.

Meanwhile, similar weather conditions were observed in parts of Gurugram and Noida, where rainfall offered respite to locals from the ongoing heat.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Delhi and the entire NCR under a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds till March 20. Further, it has forecast a fall in maximum temperatures by 2–3°C over the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise of 5–7°C thereafter. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain markedly below normal by 5°C or more during the next 24 hours, before gradually returning to normal or above-normal levels.

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The advisory extends to Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, and urges people to remain cautious, especially during periods of strong winds and lightning.

What to Expect Today

According to IMD’s latest forecast:

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Generally cloudy skies throughout the day

Intermittent light rain in the forenoon

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms later in the day

Strong surface winds of 30–40 kmph during afternoon to evening

Weather experts have also said the next 6–8 hours are crucial, with moderate to intense rainfall expected before conditions improve by evening.

Temperature Trends Over the Week

As per IMD, temperatures are expected to fall by 2–3°C initially, then rise by 5–7°C over the coming days.

March 20: Max 22–24°C, Min around 16°C (below normal)

March 21: Slight rise with partly cloudy skies

March 22–23: Generally cloudy with chances of light rain/thunderstorms

March 24–26: Gradual warming, temperatures rising to 33–35°C

What’s Causing the Weather Shift

The current weather activity is being driven by:

A Western Disturbance over North Punjab and adjoining areas.

Cyclonic circulations over Haryana and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

A fresh Western Disturbance is also expected to impact northwest India from March 22, which may bring further changes in weather patterns.

Wider weather warning across India

In Noida, March 20 is expected to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

From March 21 on, weather conditions will improve, with partially cloudy skies turning clear by March 23 and stabilising further in the following days.

IMD has warned of continued weather activity across regions:

Western Himalayan region and Northwest plains: Till March 20

Central and East India: Till March 22

Advisory for residents

The IMD has urged residents to remain weather-ready, as conditions may change rapidly through the day.

Authorities have advised people to: