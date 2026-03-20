Who is Ashok Kharat? Self-Styled ‘Godman’ and Astrologer Arrested in Nashik Rape Case

Who is Ashok Kharat? Retired Navy Officer Turned 'Godman' Arrested in Nashik Rape Case | Image: X

New Delhi: A 67-year-old self-proclaimed godman, numerologist and astrologer, Ashok Kharat, has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Nashik following allegations of repeated sexual assault by a 35-year-old woman.

The case surfaced after the woman accused Kharat of exploiting her for several years under the guise of spirituality and ritual practices. FIR has been registered at Sarkarwada police station, and further investigation is underway.

Who is Ashok Kharat?

A retired Merchant Navy officer, who called himself "Captain," built his image as a spiritual healer and astrologer, operating from an office in Canada Corner, Nashik.

He reportedly presented himself as a man with supernatural powers, claiming he could solve personal problems through mantras, rituals and numerology.

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He reportedly used his image as a spiritual guide to gain access to influential circles, including politicians and prominent individuals, over the years.

Exploitation Under Guise of ‘Rituals’

The woman has alleged that he administered intoxicants, used fear and manipulation, and sexually assaulted her under the pretext of performing rituals. Police said he exploited victims’ faith and vulnerability to control them.

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During the investigation, police recovered hidden cameras from his office and seized a pen drive containing 58 obscene videos, reportedly involving multiple women.

Officials said the authenticity and identities are still being verified and they also suspect that the case may involve more than one victim.

Further, Kharat may have lured several women by promising solutions to personal and professional issues.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case further, including possible links, additional victims, and the extent of the alleged exploitation network.