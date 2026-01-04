Updated 4 January 2026 at 12:22 IST
Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning Amid Cold Wave in North India, Flight Operations Likely to Be Hit by Fog
The IMD has issued a yellow cold wave alert for northwest India until January 6, with dense fog and poor air quality expected to cause minor flight disruptions across the region.
New Delhi: The national capital continues to reel under winter fog and cold conditions, as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for northwest India, stating that cold wave conditions will persist over Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana from January 4 to January 6, and dense fog is also expected.
The AQI concerns persist, with the Delhi NCR recording a 248 and under ‘poor’ pollution level on Sunday.
AAI Warns of Possible Flight Delays
Passengers travelling through northern India may face minor disruptions in air travel due to poor visibility caused by dense fog and severe cold wave conditions, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Sunday.
"Passengers travelling through Northern India may experience minor disruptions as weather-related visibility conditions affect airport operations. This could lead to flight delays or extended holding times at select airports. Travellers are requested to check flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Please allow additional buffer time and follow instructions issued by airlines and airport authorities," AAI stated in a post on X.
Cold Wave Alert Across North India
Uttar Pradesh also continued to reel under fog and cold wave conditions as Prayagraj was engulfed in dense fog, while visibility dropped sharply in Ayodhya. Varanasi continued to experience a persistent cold wave.
In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior was blanketed by fog as cold conditions tightened their grip. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Warning for several districts, including Khurda and Cuttack, where visibility reportedly dropped to as low as 50 metres in many areas.
Winter conditions also intensified in Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir Valley continued to experience a cold wave, with temperatures dipping further, even as tourists were seen at Srinagar's Dal Lake. Heavy snowfall persisted in the Pir Panjal ranges of Poonch, worsening conditions at higher altitudes.
