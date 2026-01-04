Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning Amid Cold Wave in North India, Flight Operations Likely to Be Hit by Fog | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The national capital continues to reel under winter fog and cold conditions, as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for northwest India, stating that cold wave conditions will persist over Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana from January 4 to January 6, and dense fog is also expected.

The AQI concerns persist, with the Delhi NCR recording a 248 and under ‘poor’ pollution level on Sunday.

AAI Warns of Possible Flight Delays

Passengers travelling through northern India may face minor disruptions in air travel due to poor visibility caused by dense fog and severe cold wave conditions, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Sunday.

"Passengers travelling through Northern India may experience minor disruptions as weather-related visibility conditions affect airport operations. This could lead to flight delays or extended holding times at select airports. Travellers are requested to check flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Please allow additional buffer time and follow instructions issued by airlines and airport authorities," AAI stated in a post on X.

Cold Wave Alert Across North India

Uttar Pradesh also continued to reel under fog and cold wave conditions as Prayagraj was engulfed in dense fog, while visibility dropped sharply in Ayodhya. Varanasi continued to experience a persistent cold wave.

In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior was blanketed by fog as cold conditions tightened their grip. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Warning for several districts, including Khurda and Cuttack, where visibility reportedly dropped to as low as 50 metres in many areas.

