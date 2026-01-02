Jammu and Kashmir Police Ban Camping, Trekking in Anantnag’s Kokernag Over Security Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police has imposed a ban on trekking, hiking, camping, and other outdoor activities in the Kokernag range of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, citing security and public safety concerns.

According to an official order, inputs were received from the police and security agencies regarding potential risks in forested and high-altitude zones under the jurisdiction of Sub-Division Kokernag.

The order also notes recent incidents in which unidentified persons attempted to cross police nakas and checkpoints during late-night hours, raising serious concerns over public safety.

Official Notice issued by the authorities

The order was issued by Sub Diviosional Magistrate Prince Kumar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Further, it states that unrestricted movement and outdoor pursuits such as trekking, camping and hiking in areas including Margan Top, Chouhar Nag and Sinthan Top are likely to adversely affect public safety and security.

Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be initiated against anyone found violating the directive, in accordance with the relevant provisions of law.

VPN Ban in multiple areas of J&K

Earlier, multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir had imposed a complete ban on VPNs, citing the similar reason related to cyber security, public order, and national security.

The order to ban VPN services was issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The ban was extended to Shopian, Kupwara, Kathua and Kishtwar districts.

According to the order, the administration has noted that VPNs have allegedly been misused to spread misleading and provocative content, incite unrest, and facilitate unlawful and anti-national activities.