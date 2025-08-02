Delhi Braces for More Showers: IMD Issues 3-Day Rain Alert

Delhi woke up to yet another rainy morning on August 2, with intermittent showers and cloudy skies dominating the weather across the capital. While the rainfall has brought a significant dip in temperature and relief from humidity, it has also crippled daily life, leading to waterlogging, heavy traffic congestion, and disrupted commutes across the city. Multiple weather forecast agencies predict cloudy skies with occasional rain and a thunderstorm late tonight.

IMD Issues Alert Till August 5, More Rain Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-day rain alert, warning of light to moderate rainfall and possible thunderstorms till August 5. The IMD bulletin predicted a generally cloudy sky today with very light to light rain or thundershowers towards the afternoon or evening.

The persistent rain is being driven by multiple weather systems, including a Western Disturbance, cyclonic circulation over Punjab, and an active monsoon trough extending from Bhatinda to the northeast Bay of Bengal.

Downpour Cools Delhi, But City Grapples with Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos