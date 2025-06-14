Delhi Weather Forecast: Temperature Hits 42°C, But Relief Expected With Evening Showers

Delhi NCR: The national capital was grilling on high temperatures over the past week, but the situation will abate soon. IMD forecasted that residents can expect relief from heat waves with rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds today.

The agency predicted light to moderate rainfall at some isolated places accompanied by thunderstorms, lighting, and gusty winds reaching 405-50 kmph in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh (June 13-19) and Rajasthan (June 18 and 19).

Delhi Weather

The maximum temperature in Delhi today could hover around 39 to 41 degrees Celsius, however, expected rain and thunderstorms will likely lower the mercury and the minimum temperature could be around 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

The orange alert for the city imposed by the Regional Meteorological Department due to heat waves has been lifted, giving hope for a respite from the boiling weather.

Further, the Regional Meteorological Department has forecasted, "Partly cloudy sky, very light rain/thunderstorm/lightening accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) temporarily reaching 50 kmph during thunderstorm."

Disturbance In Northwest India

The expected twist in the weather could be attributed to a western disturbance that will most likely impact northwest India and bring light rain and thunderstorms to Delhi. The city has already witnessed a slight plunge in the temperature amid the humid weather on Friday, June 13.

Shifting to the other northwestern states heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand until June 19, and in Uttar Pradesh between June 17 and 19. On the other hand, Rajasthan might experience dust storms and thundersqualls in the coming days.

How Is The Air Quality?