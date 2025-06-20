Delhi Weather: IMD Predicts Very Light Rain Today; Heavy Rainfall Across Various Parts In India

Delhi Weather: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will witness cloudy skies and very light rain on Friday. Thunderstorms and lightning will accompany gusty winds speeding up to 30-40 kmph.

As the maximum temperature in the national capital dropped to 36.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, residents are finally getting the much-needed respite from the boiling weather. The minimum temperature in the city, 27.2 degrees Celsius, was also 0.3 degrees below normal.

Similar Weather To Persist Till June 25

While the wind speeds might touch 50 kmph during thunderstorms in the evening or night, a similar weather pattern might be observed in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. The regions are highly likely to receive light to very light rainfall today.

To locals' relief, the maximum temperature in Delhi will hover around 36-38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will stick to 27-29 degrees Celsius on Friday with no prediction for heat waves. This weather pattern will likely continue till June 25 as per the IMD.

Weather Across India

Contrary to the weather prediction for the national capital, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy downpours for isolated places over Chhattisgarh, east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.



On the same lines, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttarakhand will likely suffer heavy rainfall.

Some areas in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will be lashed by thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Punjab, will meet the same fate with wind speeds flying 30-40 kmph.