Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Red Alert as Heavy Rain Batters National Capital; Showers Likely to Continue Across NCR Till August 19

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the day, warning of intense rain in the region.

The rain brought relief from the heat, but also caused waterlogging in several areas like Ram Nagar, Chanchal Park, and Ranhola Extension, troubling commuters.

The IMD said moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in most parts of Delhi-NCR for the next few days, with occasional thunderstorms expected.

Delhi Weather Forecast (August 14–19)

August 14: Moderate rain with cloudy skies. Temp: 33°C (day), 25°C (night). Humidity: 80%–70%

August 15: Rain or thundershowers. Temp: 32°C/24°C. Humidity: 85%–70%

August 16: Cloudy with some rain. Temp: 32°C/23°C. Humidity: 90%–65%

August 17: Light rain or drizzle. Temp: 33°C/24°C. Humidity: 90%–65%

August 18–19: Rain or thunderstorms. Temp: 33°C/25°C. Humidity: up to 90%

Waterlogging and Flight Delays After Delhi Rains

Heavy rainfall earlier in the week already caused flight delays and cancellations at Delhi Airport. On Thursday, more rain added to the challenges. Roads in low-lying areas were flooded, and social media users shared photos of poor drainage and flooded streets.

Schools Closed in Lucknow Due to Rain

Due to continuous rain and bad weather, the District Magistrate of Lucknow, Visakh G Iyer, announced that all schools (Classes 1–12) will remain closed on August 14.

The IMD says monsoon activity is increasing in Uttar Pradesh due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The weather is likely to bring widespread rainfall across the state in the next 48 hours.

Red Alert in Several Districts of Uttarakhand

The IMD has issued a red alert in seven districts of Uttarakhand including:

Dehradun

Tehri

Pauri

Haridwar

Udham Singh Nagar

Nainital

Bageshwar

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these areas, with the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

Extremely Heavy Rain Predicted In Telangana

The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Telangana, especially Vikarabad and Sangareddy, warning of extremely heavy rain.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a high-level meeting on August 12 and asked officials to stay on alert for the next 72 hours. Some areas have already recorded over 20 cm of rainfall overnight.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, North Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days.