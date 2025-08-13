Independence Day Special: Delhi Metro Services to Start at 4 AM on August 15

New Delhi: New Delhi: In a special arrangement for Independence Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start operations at 4:00 AM on August 15, 2025, to facilitate travel for attendees of the national celebrations.

This early service aims to ease commuting for guests, invitees, and the general public heading to the event at Red Fort.

Trains will run at 30-minute intervals from all terminal stations between 4:00 AM and 6:00 AM, after which regular schedules will resume.

The DMRC announced the move on social media, stating “To facilitate the special guests, invitees and general public to attend the Independence Day ceremony on Friday, 15th August 2025, the Delhi Metro will commence its services at 04:00 AM on all its Lines from all terminal stations."

DMRC added, "The train services will be available at a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM and thereafter, a regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.”

Special QR-based tickets will be issued to individuals with valid invitations from the Ministry of Defence, allowing them seamless travel.

“In addition, people who will be in possession of a bonafide Invitation Card issued by the Ministry of Defence for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be facilitated with travel to and from the venue using special QR tickets supplied by the DMRC. The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate Metro stations are the closest to the venue,” DMRC noted.

The nearest metro stations to the event venue are Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate will serve as key access points. The Ministry of Defence will reimburse the DMRC for the cost of these special tickets.

Additionally, security checks across metro stations have been intensified since August 9, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducting stricter screenings. Passengers have been advised to factor in extra time for their commute due to potential delays during peak hours.

The DMRC urged commuters to cooperate with security personnel and plan their journeys in advance to ensure a hassle-free travel experience on Independence Day.