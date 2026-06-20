Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Loom Over NCR

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness a spell of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds on saturday evening as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the region.

According to IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is expected between 5 pm and 7 pm across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. Wind speeds may range between 50 and 80 kmph during the period.

Heavy Rain Alert in Several States

Apart from Delhi-NCR, the IMD has issued weather alerts for several states as well, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds over the next few days.

States likely to witness significant weather activity include Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

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Heavy rainfall is also expected to continue over several parts of Northeast India through next week.

Thunderstorm Alert Issued for Delhi and Nearby Areas

The weather department has also forecast isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab between June 20 and June 22.

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Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely during thunderstorm activity.

Officials have advised residents to stay indoors during severe weather conditions and avoid taking shelter under trees or near unstable structures.

Daytime temperatures are also expected to remain relatively comfortable over the next two days, with maximum temperatures hovering around 37°C to 38°C.

Expected Temperatures

June 20:

Maximum: 37°C

Minimum: 29°C

June 21:

Maximum: 38°C

Minimum: 30°C

The IMD has also warned that rainfall may continue for 30 to 45 minutes in some areas, potentially leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion during peak evening hours.

Commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and remain cautious while driving during periods of intense rainfall and strong winds.

Meteorologists attribute the changing weather pattern to the gradual advancement of the southwest monsoon and the influence of active weather systems over northern India.