No Respite From Heatwave Soon, Red Alert in Delhi for Next 4 Days | Image:X

New Delhi: No respite is likely for Delhiites who are reeling under scorching heat for the past few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the national capital till May 22.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said, “Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during next five days and Heat wave conditions likely over East and Central India during next three days.”

The extreme weather prompted the MeT dept to issue a red alert for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and West Rajasthan. Meanwhile, an orange alert was sounded in East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Heatwave Conditions Intensify

On Saturday, the maximum temperature touched 46.9 degrees Celsius in several parts of northwest India, intensifying the heatwave conditions.

The extreme heat conditions are likely to prevail for the next four days. States including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh may get affected the most.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi until May 22, and in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh on May 19.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in some parts of East UP, West UP, pockets over Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha until May 22. Similar weather conditions are likely in Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand till May 20.

For Konkan and Goa, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, the Met has predicted Hot and humid weather till May 19-20.

46.9 Degree Celsius in Rajasthan's Barmer

The scorching heat continued in Rajasthan on Saturday with Barmer recording the highest temperature at 46.9 degree Celsius.

Today, Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions observed in some parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Heat wave conditions in many parts of Punjab, HaryanaChandigarh-Delhi; in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh.#weatherupdate #heatwave #maximumtemperature pic.twitter.com/2ndF5AnAbJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept)

The mercury crossed the 46 degree-mark at several other locations in the state, including Phalodi, Pilani, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Karauli, Ganganagar, and Sikar.

On Friday, Delhi’s Najafgarh was the hottest place in the country with the maximum temperatures surging to 47.4 degrees Celsius, preceded by Haryana's Sirsa at 47.1 degrees.

Heavy Rain to Lash South India

Meanwhile, The IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several south Indian states, including in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Heavy rain is likely in Kerala and Mahe on May 22. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal are likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 22 and isolated extremely heavy rainfall on May 21.

In a post on X, the IMD wrote, “Kerala & Mahe is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) on 18th & 22nd May, and isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) on 21st May 2024(sic).”

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) on 18th & 22nd May, and isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) on 21st May 2024.#rainfallalert #weatherupdate #rain@moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/niq6S5wD0b — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept)

“Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry & Karaikal is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.5 mm) on 18th & 22nd May, and isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) on 21st May 2024(sic),” the IMD said in another post.

The IMD sounded a 'red' alert for rainfall in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Kottayam districts of Kerala for Sunday whereas an orange alert is in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts.

