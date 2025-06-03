Delhi Weather Alert: Thunderstorms & Rain on June 4, But Will the Heat Return After? Check IMD Forecast

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Delhi on June 4, Will the Heat Return? | Image: X

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi today, predicting thunderstorms, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 km/h, potentially reaching up to 60 km/h.

The weather conditions are expected to provide a much-needed break from the recent heatwave, with a significant drop in temperatures across the capital.

According to the IMD's forecast, the maximum temperature in Delhi today is expected to range between 35 to 37°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 24 to 26°C. Humidity levels are likely to remain between 50% and 70% throughout the day.

The department also predicted that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, will continue in several parts of the city, providing temporary relief from the scorching heat that had prevailed earlier.

Delhi Weather Forecast for the Next 5 Days

The weather pattern in Delhi will continue to evolve over the coming days. On June 4, the forecast indicates light rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Temperatures are expected to remain within the range of 34 to 36°C. Between June 5 and June 8, the capital will witness partly cloudy skies, with temperatures potentially touching 40°C. However, the IMD has clarified that no heatwave conditions are anticipated during this period.

In addition to the rain in Delhi, the Delhi Meteorological Centre has issued a nowcast warning indicating that light rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 km/h), is expected in various regions of the National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana, and Rajasthan over the next two hours.

These areas include Rewari, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Jhajjar, and parts of Rajasthan, such as Alwar, Pilani, and Kotputli.

Orange Alert for Western Madhya Pradesh

The IMD has also issued a Orange Alert for Western Madhya Pradesh due to the expected heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region. Authorities have advised residents to stay cautious as the rainfall may lead to disruptions in daily activities.

Northwest India Weather Updates

In Northwest India, areas like Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, along with parts of Uttar Pradesh, are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain today. These regions are also under close observation for further developments.

For the northeastern states, the IMD has placed Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura under Orange Alert due to the forecast of intense rainfall in the coming days.

In the southern part of the country, Konkan, Goa, and Kerala are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall from June 3 to June 4. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Eastern India will continue to experience hot and humid conditions in the coming days.