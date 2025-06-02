IMD Weather Warning: Intense Rain Likely in Assam, Meghalaya; Delhi-NCR, Bihar on Alert

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in northeast India, with many areas experiencing floods and landslides. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Assam and Meghalaya due to the heavy rainfall.

Red Alert for Assam and Meghalaya

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states over the coming days.

Red Alert for Other Northeastern States

A red alert has also been issued for other northeastern states, including Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland, by the IMD.

In a weather bulletin released on Monday, the IMD predicted that moderate rainfall will continue over northeast India for the next seven days, with heavy rainfall expected during the next five days. It has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram on Monday, and over Assam and Meghalaya for the next two days.

IMD Prediction for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and West Bengal

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in other parts of northeast and East India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and West Bengal.

Lives Lost, Normalcy Disrupted Across Northeast India

The continuous rainfall has caused significant damage to homes and disrupted daily life. Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of over 30 people in northeast India in recent days.

Relief camps have been set up across the states in northeast India and teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and armed forces are carrying out rescue operations.

Heavy rainfall in Sikkim has caused the partial collapse of two bridges, leaving several tourists stranded. However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has since restored the bridges. The Mangan district of Sikkim has been adversely affected due to the relentless rains.

Yellow Alert for Delhi

Delhi has experienced light showers, and the IMD has predicted more light showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, throughout the week. A yellow alert has been issued for the national capital.

Rainfall Alert for Several Districts in Bihar

A rainfall alert has been issued for several districts in Bihar, including Sitamarhi, Begusarai, Samastipur, Banka, Supaul, Saharsa, Khagaria, Madhubani, Bhagalpur, Araria, Katihar, Purnia, Darbhanga, and Kishanganj.