Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall Expected in Delhi, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Updated May 3rd 2025, 07:58 IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi today, May 3, 2025, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, across the national capital region. The weather office has warned of generally cloudy skies, light rain, and gusty winds, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/h.
Delhi is expected to experience a continuation of inclement weather over the coming week, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 34°C to a minimum of 21°C. As the weather system persists, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are anticipated, along with possible lightning strikes and hailstorms in some parts of the region.
On Friday morning, the national capital saw a record-breaking rain event, with Safdarjung—the city’s primary weather station—logging 77 mm of rain in just six hours. This rainfall was the second-highest 24-hour May rainfall recorded in Delhi since 1901. The first-place record still stands at 119.3 mm in May 2021. The IMD had previously issued a red alert urging people to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions, as the heavy rainfall caused disruptions across the city. Visuals from several locations showed uprooted trees, waterlogged streets, and half-submerged vehicles struggling to navigate through Minto Road
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for severe conditions across various regions of India in the coming days:
East and Central India: Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds (up to 60 km/h) is expected to continue until May 6, 2025.
Northwest India: Thunderstorms, dust storms, and strong winds are likely to persist until May 7, 2025.
Affected Areas:
Jammu & Kashmir
Punjab
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Rajasthan
Vidarbha
Chhattisgarh
Odisha
Jharkhand
Bihar
West Bengal
Sikkim
Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad: Scattered to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-60 km/h) from May 2-6.
Himachal Pradesh: Isolated hailstorms on May 2 and May 3.
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan: Scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds (40-60 km/h) expected until May 6.
Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this severe weather period.
Published May 3rd 2025, 07:58 IST