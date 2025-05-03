Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall Expected in Delhi, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi today, May 3, 2025, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, across the national capital region. The weather office has warned of generally cloudy skies, light rain, and gusty winds, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/h.

Delhi Weather Update:

Delhi is expected to experience a continuation of inclement weather over the coming week, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 34°C to a minimum of 21°C. As the weather system persists, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are anticipated, along with possible lightning strikes and hailstorms in some parts of the region.

Record-Breaking Rainfall

On Friday morning, the national capital saw a record-breaking rain event, with Safdarjung—the city’s primary weather station—logging 77 mm of rain in just six hours. This rainfall was the second-highest 24-hour May rainfall recorded in Delhi since 1901. The first-place record still stands at 119.3 mm in May 2021. The IMD had previously issued a red alert urging people to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions, as the heavy rainfall caused disruptions across the city. Visuals from several locations showed uprooted trees, waterlogged streets, and half-submerged vehicles struggling to navigate through Minto Road

IMD Weather Forecast: Severe Thunderstorms and Rainfall Across India Until May 7, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for severe conditions across various regions of India in the coming days:

East and Central India: Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and gusty winds (up to 60 km/h) is expected to continue until May 6, 2025.

Northwest India: Thunderstorms, dust storms, and strong winds are likely to persist until May 7, 2025.

Affected Areas:

Jammu & Kashmir

Punjab

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Vidarbha

Chhattisgarh

Odisha

Jharkhand

Bihar

West Bengal

Sikkim

IMD Issues Rain and Thunderstorms Alert Across India

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad: Scattered to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-60 km/h) from May 2-6.

Himachal Pradesh: Isolated hailstorms on May 2 and May 3.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan: Scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds (40-60 km/h) expected until May 6.