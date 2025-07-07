Delhi Weather Update: IMD Warns National Capital of Intense Rain, Thunderstorms Today

Delhi: Several parts of Delhi were drenched by heavy downpour on Monday morning (July 7), offering much-needed relief from the sweltering and humid conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, anticipating continued rainfall through July 9. As per forecasts, Delhi is likely to witness intense precipitation and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Delhi Weather Today

The IMD has also issued a nowcast alert (a short-term weather forecast typically for the next few hours) for the Delhi-NCR region, cautioning that light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning, thunder, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h is expected to occur across Delhi and surrounding areas, including Narwana, Fatehabad, Barwala, Jind, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, and Tosham.

Eleventh Consecutive Clean Air Day

Delhi continued its streak of cleaner air as it recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality for the eleventh day in a row, the longest stretch of breathable air the capital has seen this year.

Relief From Rising Temperature

With thick clouds covering the skies since early hours, the temperature saw a noticeable decline. According to IMD, the maximum temperature was 2–4°C lower than the seasonal average. Monday’s high hovered around 34°C, while the minimum remained between 25°C and 27°C.