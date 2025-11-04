Delhi Will Perform Better: Govt As National Capital Records Best November 4 AQI in 7 Years

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality continues to show notable improvement, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 291 on Tuesday, a significant decline from 381 in 2024, 415 in 2023, and 447 in 2022, marking the city's best AQI for this date in seven years, stated in a release.

Despite geographical challenges, 'Parali' burning in neighbouring states, construction activities, increased vehicle registrations, and the 'Green Diwali' celebrations, Delhi has seen better air quality compared to previous years through consistent and scientific interventions, said the Environment Minister.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the results underscore the city's consistent progress under the comprehensive plan implemented by the government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"The year-on-year comparison data reflects that our sustained and coordinated pollution control strategy is effective. The government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is working tirelessly to ensure that every citizen breathes cleaner air. We are working to gain momentum and intensify pollution efforts through year-round planning, teamwork, and commitment," he said.

Advertisement

Sirsa added, "We are aware that the winter period is a crucial phase for Delhi due to weather and external factors. Yet, our teams on the ground are showing exceptional dedication. The results clearly show that when monitoring, enforcement, and dust control go hand in hand, Delhi can and will perform better."

The Environment Department has issued directions to all agencies to further intensify dust mitigation efforts across the city. This includes enhanced misting and sprinkling operations, mechanical road cleaning, regular garbage collection, and tight checks on construction dust and open burning. Over 1,200 enforcement teams, including 443 teams against open waste burning, 378 teams for dust control, and 578 teams for vehicular pollution control. These teams are patrolling day and night across ward and industrial areas to ensure strict prevention of open burning incidents.

Advertisement

The Minister also stated, "We are continuing large-scale deployment of 390 anti-smog guns, 280 water sprinklers, and 76 mechanical sweepers. Regular vehicular pollution checks are being conducted to control tailpipe emissions. All agencies are working in coordination to maintain this improving trend through the winter."

He further emphasised that the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan is not limited to enforcement but focuses on long-term behavioural change and cleaner infrastructure."Our aim is to make this improvement permanent to ensure that Delhi's air remains progressively better each year," he added.

According to the release, over the past 24 hours, enforcement teams have conducted extensive civic action throughout the city. A total of 258 construction and demolition sites with a plot area of less than 500 square metres were physically inspected, while 2,300 kilometres of roads were mechanically swept to reduce dust pollution. Authorities also conducted 219 inspections at illegal dumping sites and issued 7,580 challans for vehicular pollution violations.