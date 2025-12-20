Kashmir’s Chillai-Kalan Begins Under Toxic Smog As AQI Hits Hazardous Levels

New Delhi: As Chillai-Kalan, the harshest 40-day winter period in Kashmir, begins tomorrow, the Valley is confronting a crisis that goes beyond frozen taps and icy winds.

Once celebrated for its pristine mountain air, Kashmir is now recording alarming levels of pollution, with the Air Quality Index slipping into “Unhealthy” and “Severe” categories across several districts.

Recent monitoring data shows AQI levels in Srinagar fluctuating between 147 and 190, occasionally spiking to 288, while Jammu has registered 227.

PM2.5 concentrations have ranged between 86 and 167 µg/m³, more than six times the World Health Organization’s safe limit of 25 µg/m³

PM10 levels have hovered between 136 and 243 µg/m³, nearly four times above permissible thresholds. Other pollutants such as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide have also shown elevated levels, compounding the crisis.

Hospitals in Srinagar and Jammu have reported a surge in cases of asthma, bronchitis, and eye irritation. Doctors warn that AQI levels above 200 pose serious risks, particularly for children and the elderly.

“If this trend continues, we will see long-term damage to lungs and hearts,” said Dr. Shabir Ahmad, a pulmonologist. Cardiologists caution that prolonged exposure could also lead to cardiovascular complications, with pollutants entering the bloodstream and straining the heart.

Residents who once took pride in Kashmir’s crisp winters now speak of suffocation. “We grew up breathing air that felt pure and refreshing. Now the fog feels heavy, the smoke stings our eyes, and even breathing has become a struggle,” said Ghulam Nabi, a local.

“Kashmir was once called a natural sanatorium because of its clean climate. Today, AQI levels above 200 are becoming routine,” said Javid Amin, who works on air quality awareness.

Experts point to the widespread use of firewood and coal for heating, coupled with vehicle emissions and waste burning, as major contributors to the Valley’s deteriorating air. A prolonged dry spell with no rain or snow has prevented natural cleansing of the atmosphere, while dense fog and temperature inversion have trapped pollutants close to the ground.

Officials from the Pollution Control Board have urged immediate action, stressing the need for cleaner energy alternatives, stricter traffic regulation and better waste management.

“We need stronger monitoring and public cooperation. Burning waste and using coal indiscriminately must stop,” said a senior official while wishing anonymity.

The meteorological department has forecast a western disturbance around December 21–22, which may bring snow and rain. Experts hope precipitation will temporarily improve AQI levels by dispersing pollutants, but caution that without structural reforms, the respite will be short-lived.