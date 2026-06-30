Delhi Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Sexually Harassed Inside Moving Car After Being Lured Out For Momos; Accused Arrested

New Delhi: In a distressing incident highlighting ongoing concerns over women's safety in the national capital, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed inside a moving car in East Delhi's Mandawali area.

The suspect, an acquaintance of the victim, reportedly used the pretext of a casual food outing to trap her inside his vehicle before diverting to an isolated stretch.

According to senior Delhi Police officials, the harrowing ordeal took place earlier this month on June 17, but details emerged on Tuesday after the formal registration of the case and subsequent police action.

The complainant stated that the accused, who was previously known to her, called her and invited her out to eat momos.

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Believing it to be a harmless social encounter, she joined him in his car. However, once she was inside, the man allegedly altered the plan, claiming that he needed to make a quick detour to refill Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at a local fuel station.

Instead of heading to a fueling hub, the accused reportedly drove the vehicle toward a deserted, isolated stretch of road in the Mandawali vicinity.

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The victim alleged that once the car reached the secluded area, the man began making highly obscene remarks and aggressively demanded sexual favours.

When she strongly objected and attempted to escape, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and locked the vehicle’s doors, wrongfully restraining her inside the moving car.

Despite her visible distress and repeated pleas to let her leave, the man continued the assault.

In a courageous move amid the panic, the 24-year-old managed to activate her smartphone camera, capturing a video recording of the abuse, the obscene remarks, and her attempts to fend off the perpetrator.

This digital recording has now become a central piece of evidence for the prosecution. Following the traumatic experience, the survivor approached the Mandawali police station to lodge a formal complaint.

Acting swiftly on her statement, the Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint.

The police confirmed that the accused has since been identified, tracked down, and apprehended.

Investigators are currently conducting a detailed forensic examination of the mobile phone video provided by the victim to corroborate her account and firmly establish the sequence of events.