11-Year-Old Boy Killed As Tree Collapses On Mumbai School Bus

Mumbai: An 11-year-old student was killed while several other children were injured after a tree collapsed on a school bus in Mumbai on Tuesday. The van was carrying a total of 12 children when the tragic incident took place on Road No. 11, Chembur.

The deceased has been identified as Vihan Shrivastav.

Other children trapped in the bus was safely rescued by the bus conductor and local citizens. Out of them, four students sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to Zen Hospital for further treatment. They are said to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor has reached the spot of the accident.