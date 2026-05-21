Dowry Death Case: Delhi Woman Dies After Fall From Building, Husband & Brother-In-Law Arrested

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from a building in West Delhi’s Inderpuri area, following which Delhi Police registered a dowry death case against her husband and his family members and arrested two accused in connection with the incident.

According to police, a PCR call was received on May 18 regarding a woman falling from a building near Holi Chowk in Dasghara village. Local police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her “brought dead.”

The deceased was identified as the wife of Raju Singh, aged 25 years. Since the marriage had taken place within seven years, legal proceedings related to dowry death were initiated and the matter was reported to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karol Bagh.

Suresh, the father of the deceased, states, "We fulfilled the dowry demands. My daughter was harassed... She was beaten..."

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Police said the SDM recorded statements of the victim’s family members, while the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Rohini conducted a scientific inspection of the spot and collected evidence.

An FIR was registered against Raju Singh and his brothers under Section 80 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for harassment related to dowry demands, following an inquiry and post-mortem. Veena’s family accused them of contributing to her death, and investigations are currently ongoing.

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“As the marriage had taken place within seven years of the woman’s death, proceedings under law were initiated and the matter was informed to the sub-divisional magistrate of Karol Bagh. The SDM recorded the statements of the woman’s family members, who are from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and reached Delhi after being informed about her death,” said the DCP.

West Delhi DCP Sharad Bhaskar confirmed swift action after an FIR, resulting in the arrest of two accused: Raju Singh, 27, and Rajkumar, 22, relatives of the deceased.