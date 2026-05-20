'Why Is Your Son Absconding?': Ex-Judge Giri Bala Evades Republic's Questions Over Daughter-in-Law Twisha Sharma Death Case

Bhopal: Retired judge Giri Bala Singh, who is one of the accused in the suspicious dowry death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, on Wednesday evaded Republic TV's questions regarding the case.

Republic confronted her outside her house in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, asking her about the purported audio tape featuring Giri Bala and Twisha's brother Major Harshit Sharma.

The former judge refused to entertain the question and remained mum even when she was asked why her son, Samarth Singh, was absconding if he has not done anything wrong. Giribala Singh was also questioned about the bruises found on the dead body of her daughter-in-law.

She cross-questioned, asking, “Are you investigating?” and refused to answer Republic's questions.

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What Was In the Audio Tape?

The audio conversation, purportedly between Giri Bala Singh and Twisha’s brother Major Harshit Sharma, appears to capture an intense exchange over deeply personal questions allegedly posed to Twisha about her past relationships and sexual history shortly before her death.

In the tape, the authenticity of which has not been independently verified, Giri Bala Singh is heard defending questions asked to Twisha about whether she had “been with other men”, whether she had engaged in relationships “for favours”, and whether such behaviour would continue after marriage.

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“Promiscuity can be a habit,” the retired judge is heard saying in the conversation while explaining why she questioned Twisha about her past.

In one of the most disturbing portions of the audio, Giri Bala Singh is allegedly heard drawing comparisons between Twisha’s past relationships and women involved in prostitution while attempting to justify the questions posed to her daughter-in-law.

Referring to a previous conversation with Twisha, the retired judge says she had worked in Reshampura in Gwalior and had “worked with prostitutes”, before adding that “some people sell their brains, so they earn… some people sell their bodies, so they earn.”

She then allegedly goes on to ask Twisha whether she had ever engaged in relationships “to get some monetary benefit” or “to climb the social ladder”.