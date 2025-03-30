Delhi Woman's Body Found in Bed Box: From Incense Sticks to Phenyl Cleaning, What Accused Did to Escape Arrest

New Delhi: A day after a woman's body was found in a bed box in an apartment in the national capital, the accused, who have been arrested, have revealed all that they did, to escape getting caught.

Incense Sticks to Mopping Floor With Phenyl: What Accused Did to Avoid Arrest

The people responsible for the brutal murder of Delhi woman Anju alias Anjali, were the owner of the house, Vivekanand Mishra and two others. Some of the accused have been arrested and are currently being questioned by the cops, to ascertain the cause of the murder and all that happened before and after the crime.

As per reports, during the interrogation, the house owner said that the victim Anju, had come to Delhi along with her husband and brother-in-law; and allegedly, the three men killed her; the cause of the murder remains unclear. The accused had been planning to dispose off the woman's body and not leave it in the bed box, but before that could be done, they were arrested.

According to reports, the accused burnt incense sticks and cleaned the floor using phenyl, to hide the foul smell of the decomposed body in the bed box; however, it was the smell that led to their crime being exposed. Along with the house owner, the victim's husband was also involved in the murder but he is on the run and is yet to be caught.

Delhi Horror: Decomposed Body of Woman Found Wrapped in Blanket Inside Bed Box

A woman in her 30s, was brutally murdered by the house owner, her husband and one other, by being attacked by bricks. She had recently gotten married and was living away from her husband; she was also not in touch with her parents, who live in Ludhiana. A senior police officer told PTI, “A police team has been sent to Ludhiana to bring her parents here for proper identification as they are very poor.”