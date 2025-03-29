Woman, Daughter Murdered by Third Husband for Being in Contact with Ex

Updated March 29th 2025, 15:19 IST
Bengaluru: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, stepdaughter, and in-laws with a sword in Karnataka’s Kodagu district.
The accused, identified as Girish, reportedly attacked his wife after learning that she was in touch with her ex-husband. According to police, he killed four family members at his in-laws' residence on a coffee estate before fleeing the scene.
READ MORE: Poisoned by Wife, Muzaffarnagar Man Claims She Had An Extramarital Affair | Republic World
The victims were identified as Naagi (30), her seven-year-old daughter Kaveri, and her parents, Kariya (75) and Gowri (70). The murders took place on Thursday night in Beguru, Kodagu, and the bodies were discovered by estate workers the following afternoon.
Girish, who had been married to Naagi for about a year, allegedly fled to his native Kerala after committing the crime. The Ponnampet police arrested him soon after and have launched an investigation into the case.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published March 29th 2025, 15:13 IST