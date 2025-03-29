Woman, Daughter Murdered by Third Husband for Being in Contact with Ex | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, stepdaughter, and in-laws with a sword in Karnataka’s Kodagu district.

The accused, identified as Girish, reportedly attacked his wife after learning that she was in touch with her ex-husband. According to police, he killed four family members at his in-laws' residence on a coffee estate before fleeing the scene.

The victims were identified as Naagi (30), her seven-year-old daughter Kaveri, and her parents, Kariya (75) and Gowri (70). The murders took place on Thursday night in Beguru, Kodagu, and the bodies were discovered by estate workers the following afternoon.