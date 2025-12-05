Delhi–Bengaluru–Hyderabad: How Hotel Prices Skyrocketed Amidst Flight Cancellations

New Delhi: Hotel prices near major airports in Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad have shot up sharply as large‑scale IndiGo flight cancellations left thousands of passengers stranded and searching for last‑minute rooms. With demand suddenly spiking, many hotels around airports have doubled and in some cases nearly tripled their usual rates.

Delhi: Prices Jump Across Aerocity

In Delhi, hotels around IGI Airport saw some of the steepest increases. Pride Plaza’s rate jumped from around Rs 9,999 to Rs 18,809 - an 88 per cent rise. Holiday Inn also saw a big jump, with prices climbing from Rs 10,601 to Rs 15,000. Even the older Centaur Hotel raised its rates by 24 per cent as stranded travellers looked for any available room.

Bengaluru: Some Hotels More Than Double Rates

Bengaluru’s airport hotels also saw a surge. Bloom Hotel on Airport Road recorded one of the biggest hikes, with prices rising from Rs 5,310 to Rs 10,980 - a 106 per cent jump. Hotel Jetway increased its rates by nearly 77 per cent, while the 080 Transit Hotel inside Terminal 2 raised prices by over 31 per cent.

Hyderabad: Highest Spike Among All Three Cities

Hyderabad saw the most dramatic rise. Hotel Transit by Encalm increased its price from Rs 6,353 to Rs 18,462 - a massive 190 per cent jump. At Novotel Hyderabad Airport, the current rate is Rs 12,119, but prices for December 10 are expected to reach Rs 40,539, a rise of over 70 per cent.

IndiGo, which has been at the centre of the cancellations, issued an apology saying it was dealing with an “unprecedented operational issue” that disrupted schedules nationwide. The airline said it was trying to support stranded passengers by arranging meals and refreshments at airports and coordinating with nearby hotels wherever possible. IndiGo added that the sudden surge in room demand was beyond its control, as thousands of travellers were forced to stay back overnight. This rush pushed hotel prices sharply upward in Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, adding to the chaos for passengers already coping with long delays.