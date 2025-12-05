'Flight Services to Stabilise Tonight; Full Normalcy Expected in Few Days': Aviation Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a statement assuring that all flight schedules will stabilize tonight and full normalcy of flight operations is expected in the next couple of days.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Ministry said, "It is expected that all flight schedules would stabilize and begin returning to normal by midnight tonight and full services and stability should return over the next couple of days."

The ministry also said that IndiGo Airlines, which is responsible for the aviation strain, will ensure refunds for tickets of affected passengers.

"In the event of flight cancellation, IndiGo will ensure an automatic full refund for tickets. A 24x7 control room at the Ministry of Civil Aviation is constantly monitoring the situation on a real-time basis," the ministry said.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken measures for immediate implementation by airlines, especially IndiGo, to resolve the severe disruption in flight schedules and stabilize services without delay. Two orders have been issued to mitigate the problems faced by the public and restore the stability of services, especially by IndiGo," the statement added.

"The Central Government is fully alert to air passenger woes and is in constant consultation with all stakeholders. Every possible measure, including rule exemptions as announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday, will be taken to restore schedules and ensure stability to mitigate the public’s woes," the statement added.

The ministry's statement highlighted:

-Passengers can track delays, if any, from home through the information system installed by IndiGo and others.

-In the event of flight cancellation, IndiGo will ensure an automatic full refund for tickets.

-If passengers are stranded, they will be put up at hotels where accommodation has been booked by the airlines.

-Special measures have been taken to ensure senior citizens are not discomfited in any manner. They will be provided with lounge access.

-Passengers of delayed flights will be provided with refreshments and other necessities.