Delhi–Darbhanga in 2 Hours? New Flight Route Takes Off | Details Here

New Delhi: With its first flight successfully landing in Darbhanga, Akasa Air has officially launched its first flight from Delhi to Darbhanga. The airline has started daily direct flights between Delhi and Darbhanga from April 4, 2025, aiming to enhance regional connectivity and boost economic activity in the state.

The Airlines has launched connecting flight from Hyderabad to Darbhanga via Delhi, operating direct flight from Delhi to Darbhanga.

Check Routes and Schedule

The inaugural flight departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 9:00 AM and reached Darbhanga Airport at 10:55 AM. The return flight from Darbhanga to Delhi took off at 11:30 AM. The Hyderabad-Darbhanga service, operated via Delhi, allows passengers to continue their journey without changing planes.

How to Book Tickets?

Passengers can book tickets through Akasa Air’s official website, mobile app (available on Android and iOS), and authorized travel agents. The airline is offering competitive fares to encourage more travelers to opt for this route.

A special event was organized at Darbhanga Airport to celebrate Akasa Air’s first-ever flight to the city. Airline officials, airport authorities, and local dignitaries gathered to mark the occasion, highlighting the growing demand for better air connectivity in Bihar . The new route is expected to benefit business travelers, students, and tourists alike.