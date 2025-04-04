WATCH | Ayodhya Ram Mandir Shines Bright Ahead of Grand Ram Navami Celebration

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has been beautifully decorated with vibrant lights and grand arrangements ahead of Ram Navami on April 6. The festival, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram, coincides with the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri , a period of fasting, prayers, and devotion.

With lakhs of devotees expected, Ayodhya has transformed into a spectacle of lights, colors, and spiritual fervor.

Ram Mandir Witnesses Historic First Ram Navami

For the first time in centuries, the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram will host his grand birthday celebration at the newly built temple.

Priests have already started performing special rituals and prayers, and a Divya Abhisheka of Lord Ram was conducted in the morning.

One of the most anticipated events is the Surya Tilak ceremony, a ritual where the Sun’s rays illuminate Ram Lalla’s forehead. According to reports, this celestial moment will take place at 12:16 PM and last for five minutes.

Lakhs of Devotees to Join Celebrations

Lakhs of devotees from India and across the world are expected to visit the Ram Mandir on April 6. In response to the overwhelming enthusiasm, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra management has extended the temple visiting hours till 11 PM to accommodate the crowds.

Grand Offerings and Rituals Planned

On Ram Navami, Ram Lalla will be offered a special Chappan Bhog (56-dish feast), a sacred ritual performed on the last day of Chaitra Navratri . This offering symbolizes devotion, gratitude, and celebration of Lord Ram’s divine presence.