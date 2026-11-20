New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Friday morning, with the city recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 270, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

PM2.5 was the prominent pollutant recorded across the city, with several monitoring stations reporting AQI levels above 300, according to CPCB data at 7:05 am.

Among the monitoring stations, Siri Fort recorded an AQI of 348, followed by Pusa at 337 and JNU at 338. Chandni Chowk and Burari Crossing both recorded an AQI of 331, placing them in the very poor category.

Other monitoring stations also reported elevated pollution levels, with ITO recording an AQI of 322, Jahangirpuri 311, Punjabi Bagh 309 and North Campus 308.

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RK Puram recorded an AQI of 259, while Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 267, both falling under the ‘poor’ category.

According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

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Meanwhile, dense fog covered several areas of Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, this morning.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on November 17, revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, citing an improvement in air quality.

According to an official statement issued by the CAQM, its sub-committee on GRAP decided to withdraw the restrictions imposed under Stage III with immediate effect. Consequently, all government, government-aided and recognised private schools in Delhi were directed to resume physical classes for all students.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the capital's pollution-control measures at a high-level meeting held at the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). According to an official press release, Gupta said Delhi had witnessed some relief in November compared with the past decade, but emphasised that the government would continue taking strict action against all sources of pollution.

During the meeting, she directed various departments to coordinate their efforts and ensure visible results on the ground. She specifically instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to intensify cleaning of roads, footpaths and central verges through mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling and road washing.