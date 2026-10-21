Delhi’s Air Quality Slips into ‘Poor’ Zone as AQI Touches 227

New Delhi: The National Capital Region officially entered its annual winter pollution phase on Wednesday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 227, marking the season’s first overall 'poor' air reading.

According to data monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city woke up beneath a visible layer of morning haze and diminished visibility. This is the first time since mid-July that Delhi's overall daily air quality index has crossed the 200 threshold into the 'poor' category.

What the Data Reveals

The CPCB classifies AQI readings between 201 and 300 as 'poor'. While several pockets across the national capital remained in the upper ranges of the 'moderate' scale, specific hot spots recorded significantly worse figures.

Localities such as Jahangirpuri and Pusa breached the 300 mark early in the morning, falling into the 'very poor' band. Neighbouring satellite cities across the National Capital Region (NCR), including Ghaziabad and Noida, reported similar drops in air quality.

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Causes Behind the Deterioration

Meteorological experts attribute the sudden dip to seasonal weather transitions. Dropping night-time temperatures combined with a reduction in calm surface wind speeds prevent the easy dispersion of vehicular emissions, industrial dust, and local combustion particulate matter.

This thermal inversion causes airborne pollutants to remain trapped near ground level, particularly during the early morning hours. Additionally, agricultural stubble burning in neighboring agrarian states has begun adding a secondary burden of particulate matter (PM2.5) to the region's airshed.

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Health Impact and Measures

Health experts advise sensitive groups—including children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular conditions—to limit prolonged exposure outdoors, particularly during peak early-morning hours.