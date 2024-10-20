Published 17:27 IST, October 20th 2024
‘Delhi’s Situation Echoes Mumbai’s 90s Underworld Era’: CM Atishi Slams Centre Over Rohini Blast
CM Atishi slammed Centre over Rohini blast incident saying that law and order situation in national capital has become similar to 90s underworld era of Mumbai.
CM Atishi slams Centre over Rohini blast incident, compares Delhi's situation to underworld era of 90s in Mumbai
