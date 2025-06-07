Delhi’s Third Ring Road Set for August Launch: Here’s All You Need To Know

Beginning in August, travelling from Outer Delhi to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will become more convenient. Officials have stated that the Centre’s ambitious Urban Extension Road (UER)-II project is 95% complete and is projected to be finished within two months.



This development will also shorten the distance between Chandigarh, Gurgaon, and IGI Airport, enhancing connectivity between the capital and its neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.

The project, which has a cost of Rs 8,000 crores, aims to cut the travel time to IGI Airport from Outer Delhi and various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) by half and spans 74 kilometres. “This initiative will not just alleviate traffic congestion but will also help reduce vehicular pollution, conserve fuel, and minimize travel time… it will enhance connectivity between Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh… and will offer direct links between Sonipat and Gurgaon,” noted an official.

Originally conceived as part of the Delhi Master Plan 2021, the project was intended to be the third Ring Road of Delhi, as detailed in a government document on the decongestion strategy. However, it was later designated as a national highway and has been developed in five segments. Out of these, three segments — 1, 2, and 3 — are located in Delhi, while the remaining two are in Haryana.

Delhi currently features two Ring Roads — the Inner Ring Road and the Outer Ring Road. One of the primary goals of this project is to alleviate traffic congestion on both Ring Roads while enhancing connectivity across Outer, North, Northwest, West, and Southwest Delhi.

The expressway commences at NH-44 in Alipur and concludes at the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on NH-48 near Mahipalpur, traversing the industrial zones of Outer Delhi such as Bawana, Rohini, Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka — effectively forming a half-circle, as explained by officials.

This route will also serve as a major connection between Haryana’s Bahadurgarh and West Delhi’s Najafgarh, linking to the Dwarka Expressway and Gurgaon. Additionally, it connects the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to alleviate traffic jams.