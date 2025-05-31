IMD Issues Red Alert for Assam; Govt Issues Urgent Dos and Don’ts You Must Know

IMD Issues Red Alert for Assam; Govt Issues Urgent Do’s and Don’ts You Must Know | Image: PTI

Assam Weather Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for northeastern states including Assam as exceptionally heavy rainfall battered several districts in the western and southern parts of the state on Friday.

The northeastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya, have reported exceeding heavy rainfall.

Red Alert For Assam and Other Northeast States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for five northeastern states: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur. Since Thursday, many parts of the Northeast have been experiencing heavy rainfall, which continued through Friday afternoon.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, the ongoing rain is due to a depression over Bangladesh that is slowly moving towards the Northeast. The IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some areas of these five states, along with strong winds blowing at speeds between 40 to 60 km/h.

IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Manipur until June 1, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds between 30 to 40 km/h. Rainfall of about 7 cm to 11 cm is expected in some isolated areas across the state

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged people to stay alert and take safety precautions, especially in areas prone to landslides.

Assam Government Issues Safety Advisory:

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced several measures to ensure public safety amid the severe weather conditions:

Special casual leave granted to all government employees in Kamrup and Kamrup Metro districts on May 31, 2025.

All government schools in these districts will remain closed on May 31, 2025. (Private schools are usually closed on Saturdays.)

Private companies are urged to allow employees who travel long distances to stay home on May 31, 2025.

Citizens are advised to stay indoors, avoid open spaces and tall trees, and disconnect electrical devices during lightning.

Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall.

Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should be alert for potential flooding and landslides.

Stay updated with official weather information and follow instructions from local authorities.



Safety Tips from ASDMA During Flash Floods:

Do’s:

Use sandbags or similar to block water from entering homes.

Keep important items like electronics, food, and water at higher levels.

Prepare an emergency kit with dry food, torch, water, whistle, and documents in waterproof packaging.

Know emergency exits and safe shelters.

Stay updated on weather alerts and follow official instructions.

Don’ts:

Avoid driving or walking through flooded or inundated areas.

Keep children away from floodwaters and unsafe zones.

Stay away from drains, manholes, and submerged electrical equipment.

Do not touch fallen power lines or damaged electrical poles.

Avoid spreading false information that may cause panic.

Do not throw garbage into drains to prevent waterlogging.