‘Deliberate Attempt For Publicity’: Tamil Nadu Minister Sengottaiyan Hits Back At DMK, AIADMK Over Horse-Trading Charges

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan hit back at both DMK and AIADMK after the two submitted separate complaints to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar alleging horse-trading by the ruling TVK dispensation, dismissing the charges as a "deliberate" attempt to seek publicity.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sengottaiyan said, "These allegations are being made deliberately. Take Austin, the MLA from Nagercoil, for example. During Amma's (Jayalalithaa) tenure, he served as a Rajya Sabha MP and as a district party secretary while being with us. After enjoying those positions, he joined the DMK. Now, after joining the DMK, he is making such statements only to gain publicity. Apart from that, we have absolutely no need for people like him. Our government enjoys strong support from our alliance partners, which is sufficient for us to govern effectively."

A fresh "horse-trading" row began in Tamil Nadu on June 1 after TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja claimed that he was offered Rs 35 crore and threatened to influence his vote in a legislative resolution, following which police registered a case and arrested three persons, officials said on Wednesday.

After that, the political landscape in Tamil Nadu was thrown into turmoil with the arrest of senior DMK MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan, who used his detention to level explosive allegations of political coercion against members of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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Sengottaiyan also responded to DMK leader TM Anbarasan's warning that the party would launch a protest if former Chief Minister MK Stalin's name was not restored on the plaque at the Nemmeli desalination plant.

Sengottaiyan said that it's normal practice for the plaque to have the name of the CM who inaugurates the project.

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The minister said, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Whenever a new government assumes office, it completes ongoing projects, and it has been the long-standing practice that the name of the Chief Minister who inaugurates the completed project is inscribed on the plaque. The Chief Minister has no intention of changing that convention. Those who completed only five per cent of projects while claiming credit through plaques for works that were 95 per cent completed by others are now making such remarks. Their comments are both amusing and strange."

The controversy stems from remarks made earlier by DMK leader Tha Mo Anbarasan, who said, "In 2006 and 2021, the Nemmeli Seawater Desalination Project supplied 100 million litres of drinking water to the public. After DMK came to power in 2021, the plant's capacity was upgraded to 150 million litres per day, enabling drinking water supply to areas including Tambaram and Chengalpattu. However, the name of the party leader has been removed from the commemorative plaque installed for the project. We (DMK cadres) visited the site and staged a protest over the issue. Officials have assured us that the plaque will be corrected within a week. If this is not done, we will launch a massive protest."