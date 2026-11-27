New Delhi: The Delimitation Bill is set to be uploaded today to the Parliament Secretariat portal, according to sources.

The Delimitation Bill is proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present.

On April 16, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were introduced in the Lok Sabha after the Opposition pressed for a division. The bills were introduced with 251 AYES and 185 NOES.

Meanwhile, BJP-led NDA faces a fresh numbers challenge as speculation grows over the government's plan to revive the delimitation-linked women's reservation Bill during the proposed special sitting of Parliament. The ruling alliance has an estimated 320 MPs in the Lok Sabha, but its ability to secure the required two-thirds majority could depend on the positions of the DMK, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and YSR Congress Party.

Advertisement

The Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members, with five vacancies leaving its current strength at 538. If all 538 members vote, the government would need 359 votes to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill. The NDA is therefore 39 votes short. However, the threshold would fall depending on how many MPs are present and voting.

The NDA's estimated strength of 320 includes 241 MPs of the BJP and 79 MPs from its allies.

Advertisement

The BJP's allies include the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) with 20 MPs, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 16, Shiv Sena with 13, Janata Dal (United) with 12, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) with five, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) with two, Janata Sena Party (JSP) with two, and Janata Dal (Secular) with two MPs.

The NCP, Shiromani Akali Dal, AGP, AJSU, Apna Dal (S), HAM and SKM have one MP each.

This delimitation row has triggered political debate, after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business.