New Delhi: The Centre will introduce three Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, according to the House's revised list of business for November 30.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are scheduled to seek leave to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

The Delimitation (Second) Bill seeks to give effect to the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State and Union Territory Legislative Assemblies. It also provides for readjusting the allocation of Lok Sabha seats to States and Union Territories, the total number of seats in each Legislative Assembly, and dividing each State and Union Territory with an Assembly into territorial constituencies.

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill proposes to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

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The two new Bills will be introduced only if their predecessors are withdrawn. Shah will move to withdraw the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and Meghwal will seek to withdraw the Delimitation Bill, 2026, which was introduced on April 16 but failed to achieve two-thirds of the House.

Meghwal will also move a motion to suspend the application of the proviso to Rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. This would allow the Delimitation (Second) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill to be considered and passed, insofar as they depend on the Constitution Amendment Bill.

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The proviso to Rule 66 says that a Bill, which is dependent wholly or partly upon another Bill pending before the House, may be introduced in the House in anticipation of the passing of the Bill on which it is dependent: Provided that the second Bill shall be taken up for consideration and passing in the House only after the first Bill has been passed by the Houses and assented to by the President.

The list then provides for all three Bills to be taken up for consideration and passing, and states they may be taken up together.

The sitting will begin at 11 AM with obituary references to six former members: Sajjan Kumar, Mamtaz Sanghamita, P. Ramamoorthy, Virjibhai Thummar, Aithabathula Jogeswara Venkata Butchi Maheshwara Rao and Prakash Mani Tripathi.

The special sitting comes amid the INDIA bloc's objections to the process and the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has written an open letter seeking wider consultation; INDIA bloc leaders met DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai; and most parties have issued a whip to their MPs for the session.

The meetings come ahead of a special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals on delimitation and women's reservation.

The package also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The proposed changes are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs.

The DMK has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation be protected.

However, the estimated NDA tally remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting.