Delivery Boy Humiliated, Slapped, Forced to Squat in Chicken Pose for Using Perfume at Delhi Store

In a city where delivery riders are often seen rushing through traffic to meet deadlines, one young man’s routine stop turned into a nightmare. What should have been a simple act of spraying perfume became the reason for his humiliation, assault, and public shaming inside a Delhi store.

Police said the victim, identified as Rishabh Kumar, was working as a delivery rider when the incident unfolded at a Zepto store in New Ashok Nagar, East Delhi. On Sunday, Rishabh reportedly picked up a perfume bottle from the store and sprayed it on himself. This act caught the attention of other employees present at the outlet.

According to officials, Rishabh was allegedly slapped, abused, and then forced to squat in a “chicken pose” - a degrading punishment often used to humiliate. CCTV cameras installed at the premises captured the entire episode, which has since become part of the police investigation.

Witnesses told police that the delivery boy was not only made to squat but was also beaten multiple times during the ordeal. The humiliation, carried out in front of others, has raised serious questions about workplace conduct and the treatment of delivery staff, who already face immense pressure in their daily jobs.

Advertisement

The matter came to light after Rishabh lodged a complaint at the New Ashok Nagar Police Station. Officers confirmed that a case has been registered and that the CCTV footage is being closely examined. “The footage is clear, and further action will be taken based on the findings,” a police official said.

Authorities also confirmed that the victim is undergoing a medical examination to document the injuries sustained during the assault. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and police said strict action will follow once the investigation is complete.

Advertisement