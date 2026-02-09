‘Demanded Rs 25 Lakh Extortion for Promotion’: Lilavati Hospital Sacks Mumbai Ex-Top Cop Parambir Singh as Executive Director

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has been sacked as Executive Director of Lilavati Hospital, as explosive allegations of extortion, intimidation and abuse of authority surfaced from within the hospital, with doctors now going on record and trustees producing documents to back their claims.

Republic has accessed shocking details of Singh’s controversial tenure at Lilavati Hospital, where he was employed in an executive role despite holding no trustee authority, according to the hospital management.

Permanent trustee Rajiv Mehta, speaking to Republic, said the trustees have categorically denied allegations made by the board of directors and have now submitted documents substantiating their claims against Parambir Singh. Mehta said Singh was given an option to resign, which he declined, following which action was initiated.

According to the trustees, Singh allegedly attempted to create internal unrest by pressurising doctors to sign blank papers, a charge supported by documents now submitted by the trust.

Doctors Allege Extortion Inside Hospital Chambers

The allegations took a serious turn after Dr Akash Sampat, a senior cardiologist at Lilavati Hospital, went on record alleging extortion and threats by Parambir Singh.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Dr Sampat claimed that 20 to 25 doctors from various departments were summoned to Singh’s chamber and allegedly asked to pay Rs 25 lakh each in return for promotions or appointment as consulting doctors.

“Doctors were called individually and were asked to pay Rs 25 lakh for promotion. I was personally extorted and threatened,” Dr Sampat alleged. He said a formal complaint was submitted to the trustees, following which evidence was systematically collected before further action was taken.

Other doctors, sources said, have also complained of intimidation and coercion, prompting the trustees to initiate a deeper probe.

No Authority, Serious Allegations

Trustees reiterated that Parambir Singh was only an employee and had no authority to function as a trustee or influence appointments or promotions at the hospital. Sources further alleged that Singh used to consume alcohol during working hours and was often found sleeping in his chamber, claims that have been denied by Singh.